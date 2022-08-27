x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Teen girl shot and killed in Luzerne County

The shooting happened on Sand Hollow Drive in Butler Township near Drums early Saturday morning.

More Videos

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl has died after being shot in the head and a 17-year-old-boy is accused of the crime.

State police say the shooting happened on Sand Hollow Drive in Butler Township near Drums.

Authorities say 17-year-old Alan Meyers shot a 17-year-old girl in the head just after 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The girl was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Meyers, who's from Black Creek Township, is being held at the Luzerne County Jail and is being charged as an adult.

Authorities have not released the name of the girl who was killed.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline. 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out