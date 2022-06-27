Teen dies in Lancaster County crash

The 16-year-old victim was a student at Conestoga Valley High School. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has not yet released his identity.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to a crash in East Lampeter Township.

According to the Coroner's Office, the crash occurred on 521 Willow Road in East Lampeter Township in the early morning hours of Saturday.

The motor vehicle crash resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male Conestoga Valley High School student.

The primary cause of death has been identified as mechanical asphyxia due to multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner's office

The identity of the teen has not yet been identified and the circumstances of the crash is currently being investigated by the East Lampeter Township Police Department.