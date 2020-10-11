Lower Windsor Township teen dies after car falls on top of him

The 17-year-old was reportedly working under a car at his home when the hydraulic jack gave way, causing the car to fall on top of him.

YORK, Pa. — A Lower Windsor Township teen has died after a car fell on top of him, causing a fatal crushing injury on Monday..

Colyn Godden, 17, of the 300 block of Graham Lane, died of his injuries at WellSpan York Hospital on November 9.

According to the York County Coroner, Godden was reportedly working under a car at his home when the hydraulic jack gave way, causing the car to fall on top of him.

Godden was transported to WellSpan York Hospital via Life Lion and arrived at 2:30 p.m.

The coroner says despite life-saving efforts, Godden died of his injuries at 3:06 p.m.

Godden's cause of death was asphyxia due to the crushing injury and has been ruled accidental.