Teen arrested for pair of drive by shootings in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police have arrested a 17-year-old for a pair of drive by shootings.

On March 18 around 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of Trayer Lane in North Middleton Township for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police found that no one was injured, and that an olive green Volkswagen had fired into the residence and left the area prior to officers arriving.

After a joint investigation of multiple area departments, police identified at 17-year-old from Shippensburg as the driver and shooter.

The teen was taken into custody and turned over to Cumberland County Juvenile Probation.

Police say they found that the teen was also responsible for a similar drive by shooting in Shippensburg a few weeks prior.