Teddy bears bring joy to kids in one Dauphin County neighborhood

With kids home from school, people in a Dauphin County neighborhood are finding creative ways to entertain the children in their neighborhood

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Teddy bears are popping up in windows at homes in a Dauphin County neighborhood, and it all started with a simple Facebook post.

Jessica Snyder, of West Hanover Township, asked people in her neighborhood HOA Facebook group to do something simple.

"I had requested and asked my neighbors if they would put teddy bears in the windows for my sons to go on a bear hunt," said Snyder.

Her request was quickly granted.

"We counted over 30 some bears and even saw a gorilla on the roof," said Snyder. "It was nice just to get some fresh air just looking, it made me feel really good to see all the houses that decided to have some bears and windows and the boys were laughing."

Neighbors are even taking the request request a step farther and have written inspiring messages on their driveways.

"It gave them something to do besides being in the house or in their own personal yard and they got to get out with their families," said Janet Harris, who lives in the neighborhood.

Both she and Snyder say, the teddy bear hunt was something so simple but, was the perfect distraction they needed during quarantine. Especially being cooped up in their homes for more than a week.

"Well I'll be honest, I actually enjoyed getting out and looking for the bears myself," said Harris.

"It's just nice knowing the neighborhood I live in was willing to come together and to do something really positive," said Snyder. "We all just want this to be over with."