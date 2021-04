The new facility sits in the 300 block of West Market Street, and is looking to help locals learn technological skills to get higher growth jobs.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — YMCA of York and its newly launched affiliate, TechRev York, opens a minority focused, tech training hub, in York City.

TechRev York helps to bridge the gap between high-growth job opportunities and the under-represented populations.