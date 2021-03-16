TEC Centro opens new location to provide more career programs to underserved communities

About three hundred thousand dollars in federal cares act money is funding the program.

LANCASTER, Pa. — "Tec Centro" a program created by the Spanish American Civic Association in Lancaster, will soon open its new location on high street that will focus on providing more career training to people with low incomes.

The new space means people can now get trained to be an HVAC technician, refrigeration specialist, electrical technician and plumber.

Because of the pandemic, "Tec Centro" leaders say they're aware of the growing need for low income communities to have access to stable jobs.

"Having the chance to open this program in careers that we know that they're not going to disappear, they're going to continue growing I think has been key," said Program Director of "Tec Centro" Marlyn Barbosa.

About three hundred thousand dollars in federal cares act money is funding the program.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is partnering with "Tec Centro" on the project.

The college's president, and former state education secretary, Pedro Rivera, calls this is an ideal opportunity.

"So by taking the program to them--they no longer have to search or work under all these stringent conditions that are sometimes difficult to meet--especially if you're already an individual with a family or with a job and you're trying to upscale," said Rivera.

Construction is happening now, but students will soon be able to be in the building.

"We are ready to start by the end of March with one the programs, and then eventually we're going to do HVAC and plumbing in April and May, and then "Tec Centro" west will be fully operating we hope by the end of December," said Barbosa.