x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Local News

Teachers in Harrisburg demand consideration in school policy talks

Dozens of protesters stood outside Governor Tom Wolf's mansion in support of teachers.

Teachers safely gathered to protest as part of a national campaign called "Drawing The Line"

The campaign brings teachers together to stand in line 6-feet apart to make their voices heard and redefine education.

Demonstrators demanded local and state leaders to include teachers in conversations about school policy changes.

/Sarah Steinhauer/Teacher  Co-Founder We Are Drawing The Line Campaign/

"We were talking with educators from all around," said Sarah Steinhauer, teacher and co-founder of 'Drawing The Line' campaign, "About not being a part of these larger conversations regarding policy, planning, design of the instruction, design of the curriculum, things that we're asked to implement but not having sort of a seat at the table in those very important conversations." 

Local teachers say they will continue to demonstrate their demands every Saturday.