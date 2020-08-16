Teachers in Harrisburg demand consideration in school policy talks

Teachers safely gathered to protest as part of a national campaign called "Drawing The Line"
The campaign brings teachers together to stand in line 6-feet apart to make their voices heard and redefine education.
Demonstrators demanded local and state leaders to include teachers in conversations about school policy changes.
/Sarah Steinhauer/Teacher Co-Founder We Are Drawing The Line Campaign/
"We were talking with educators from all around," said Sarah Steinhauer, teacher and co-founder of 'Drawing The Line' campaign, "About not being a part of these larger conversations regarding policy, planning, design of the instruction, design of the curriculum, things that we're asked to implement but not having sort of a seat at the table in those very important conversations."
Local teachers say they will continue to demonstrate their demands every Saturday.