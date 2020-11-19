Thinking takeout for Thanksgiving? Here are some options across Central Pennsylvania

The COVID-19 pandemic has everyone re-thinking their typical Thanksgiving meal. Here are some takeout options being offered across our area!

Thanksgiving is going to look different in 2020 for most people.

Now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many are thinking about takeout options that may be available to them on November 26.

Here are some of the offers that are going to be available across Central Pennsylvania (if you don't see yours on the list and would like it added, e-mail us at news@fox43.com):

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

This year, Allenberry in Boiling Springs is doing the cooking a full Thanksgiving Day “to go” menu.

A 2-6 person meal costs $175, a 7-10 person meal is $350 and an option for 11-15 people is $525.

It includes carved slow roasted, all-natural turkey, hardwood smoked ham with a pineapple-honey-bourbon drizzle, baked corn, green bean casserole topped with crispy onions and pimientos, mashed potatoes, baked sweet potatoes topped with candied pecans and toasted marshmallows, thick gravy, cornbread stuffing, spiced orange cranberry relish and rolls.

Orders will be available to pick up at the resort at 1559 Boiling Springs Road from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Nov. 25. You can order online or by calling 717-258-3211.

This barbecue restaurant in Lower Allen Township is selling smoked turkeys and whole dinners.

You can get a a 14-17 pound turkey is $85, while 18-21 pound turkeys cost $100.

Whole dinners include the turkey and sides - mashed potatoes, cornbread dressing, gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, sweet creamed corn, green bean casserole and choice of apple or pumpkin pie.

The price for whole meals is $160 for 8-12 people and $230 for 14-18 people. Orders are due before Nov. 21 and pick up is Nov. 25.

You can call 717-550-7995 for more information.

Simply Turkey and More is preparing Thanksgiving to-go meals. You can order whole turkeys and hams as well as side dishes.

Whole turkeys are selling for $85.95 and baked spiral glazed ham for $83.95.

Side dishes cost extra at $129.95 with turkey and $125.95 with ham.

You can pick from four sides such as mashed potatoes, homemade stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, sweet potato casserole, garlic and redskin mashed potatoes, cranberry relish, spiced apples or cole slaw.

Orders can be scheduled for pickup Nov. 25 or 26 at either of the below locations:

4455 Front St., Harrisburg, 717-909-2013 and 30 Erford Road, East Pennsboro Township, 717-730-9805.

This restaurant is located at 2421 Mount Allen Drive in Mechanicsburg.

They are selling a $75 Thanksgiving meal for 4-6 people.

The meal includes sliced turkey breast, country gravy, brown sugar and honey glazed ham, bread and celery dressing, mashed potatoes, honey glazed carrots, cranberry relish, rolls and butter and pumpkin pie.

Orders must be placed by 2:00 p.m. November 22.

Pick up is scheduled for 2:00-6:00 p.m. on November 25.

You can call 717-766-3100 to order.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

The restaurant is located at the Hilton Harrisburg at 1 N. Second St. in Harrsiburg.

The restaurant offers a takeout/dine-in menu.

It includes carved turkey, cranberry relish and gravy with family style sides such as mashed potatoes, green beans with mushrooms, shredded potato casserole and cranberry apple crisp.

The offer is $36 per person plus tax, and you can order online or by calling 717-237-6419.

This restaurant is located at 215 N. Second St. in Harrisburg.

They are selling prepared dinners with roasted turkey breast with gravy, cranberry ginger stuffing, Yukon gold mashed potatoes with roasted garlic, sweet potatoes with a brown sugar bourbon glaze, lemon scented asparagus and brown buttered corn.

Orders are due before Nov. 21 and the cost is $45 per person with a minimum of two dinners. Desserts and a spiked cider are extra.

Pick up is 3:00p.m.-5:00 p.m. on Nov. 25. You can call 717-236-2599 for more information.

The diner at 4301 Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton is selling a catering package available with a 20-pound whole turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, cranberries and dinner rolls for $100.

You can call 717-307-9496 to order.

This restaurant is located at 27 W. Chocolate Ave. in Hershey.

They are selling Thanksgiving sides and desserts.

You can order lobster mac n' cheese, creamed corn, haricot verts, roasted cauliflower, whipped Yukon gold potatoes, homemade turkey gravy or lobster bisque.

Desserts include carrot cake, Hershey’s chocolate velvet cake and vanilla bean cheesecake.

Prices start at $18.

You can call 717- 534-3110 by Nov. 22 to reserve. and pick up is either Nov. 24 or 25.

This #Thanksgiving, let the award-winning culinary and pastry teams in #HersheyPA take care of the cooking. #TheHotelHershey, #HersheyLodge and #DevonHershey are now offering Thanksgiving meals for your family to go!https://t.co/7GsoQzHNqu — Hershey PA (@HersheyPA) November 14, 2020

Located at 283 E. Main St. in Hummelstown, Forest's Feed sells Thanksgiving foods to-go every year.

This year, smoked turkey and bacon-wrapped pork loin are on the menu along with sides such as buttermilk mashed potatoes, country herb gravy, sweet potatoes, brioche and herb stuffing and classic green bean casserole, among others.

You can mix-and-match your menu or order a whole meal for 8-10 people for $195.

Orders are due by Nov. 22. You can call 717-566-6666 or email forrestsfeedco@gmail.com.

The restaurant at 801 E. Chocolate Ave. in Hershey is accepting Thanksgiving pre-orders through Nov. 20.

The menu includes carved turkey, gravy, stuffing, cranberry relish, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, green beans and carrots, sweet potato casserole, rolls and pumpkin pie.

The cost is $30 per person and pickup is scheduled for Nov. 25.

You can call 717-533-7505 to order.

Located at 604 Station Road in Grantville, this hotel is offering both dine-in and takeout meals.

All entrees include choice of Caesar salad or mix greens with Balsamic Vinaigrette, Rolls, Chefs Vegetable and Starch.

Reservations are not required.

For two people, the price is $32.00 inclusive. For four people, the price is $64 inclusive. For six people, the price is $96 inclusive.

LANCASTER COUNTY

Located at 2760 Old Philadelphia Pike in Bird-in-Hand, this restaurant is offering dine-in and takeout options. Reservations are required.

They will be hosting a Grand Holiday Smorgasbord and offering Grandma Smucker’s Family Meal Packs for “Thanksgiving To Go.

For anyone to enjoy the Smorgasbord, it is $31.95 plus tax and gratuity.

Children from ages 8-12 cost $12.95 per person, while children from ages 4-7 cost $7.95 per person.

Shady Maple Smorgasbord is always closed on Thanksgiving Day, but they will be fully stocking their Touchless Buffet until closing at 8 pm. the night before Thanksgiving.

A Thanksgiving To Go Meal is being offered this year in lieu of our seated buffet meal that is fast, convenient, and 'home made'. When ordering more than 15 meals, orders and payment will be taken by phone for easy curbside pickup. Each to-go meal costs $12.99.

Takeout is available, Reservations not required.

YORK COUNTY

This restaurant is located at 303 Golf Club Avenue in Dillsburg.

They are selling dinners to go off its Thanksgiving Day menu.

Entrees include roasted turkey dinners with stuffing, corn pudding, green beans, Yukon gold potato puree, cranberry sauce and gravy for $32.

They are also offering braised short ribs, crab cakes, pan seared scallops and roasted sweet potato ravioli along with appetizers and desserts.

Takeout Thanksgiving dinners are available by pre-order by calling 717-502 2115.

The restaurant is also accepting reservations for dine-in.

MULTIPLE LOCATIONS ACROSS THE AREA



The chain is selling several sizes of a Farmhouse Feast with options for turkey, ham and sides like macaroni and cheese, green beans, carrots, and cranberry relish, among others.

Meal prices start at about $59.99 for a meal that serves four people up to $89.99 for a package for up to eight people.

Meals from Bob Evans can be ordered online or by calling the individual restaurants.

Cracker Barrel is selling Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Feasts in several sizes as well as whole pies.

The meals include turkey and all the fixings such as cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry relish and sides.

Prices for meals for 4-6 people start at $69.99 while meals for between 8 and 10 guests are priced at $139.99.

Guests who schedule early pickups on Monday and Tuesday will bonus $5 or $10 gift cards, depending on the size of the ordered meals.

You can find more information about the meals and pricing at Cracker Barrel’s Holiday Lookbook and orders can be placed on the restaurant’s website.

Karns is selling a complete oven-ready meal to go for Thanksgiving.

The meal includes a 5 pound boneless ham or 5 -to-7 pound Golden Legacy ready-to-cook turkey breast with mashed potatoes, green bean casserole baked corn, filling and dinner rolls for $59.99.

That meal is said to serve between 4 and 6 people.

Karns is also selling a smaller dinner to-go for two with sliced turkey breast and sides for $19.99.

Additionally, a variety of pies are available for purchase such as pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan, pumpkin pecan and apple.

The chain is bringing back its Cajun Style Turkey at participating Popeyes nationwide, starting at $39.99. C

ustomers can pre-order from their local restaurant by calling or visiting in person.

The turkeys are hand-rubbed and infused with zesty Louisiana-style seasonings. All you need to do is reheat.

This grocery chain is selling a variety of Thanksgiving dinner options including a whole turkey dinner with 10-12 pound turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green been casserole, sweet potato casserole, gravy and cranberry relish for $69.99.

Other options include a boneless turkey with sides for $69.99 and Weis spiral ham dinner with 7 pound ham and sides for $59.99. Dinners must be ordered in advance.