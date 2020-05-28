Lancaster County man using t-shirt sales to support medical heroes

A Lancaster County man is designing and selling t-shirts to support nurses and doctors working directly with COVID-19 patients.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is going above and beyond to help our medical heroes battling this pandemic. One of the soldiers on the front line is his own son.

Douglas Iehle, who has owned a custom embroidery company for the last 37 years, is designing and selling t-shirts that display a stethoscope in the form of a heart with the words "I Support Our Medical Heroes," on the front.

The t-shirts, which are being screened at Unique Apparel in Manheim Township, are to help front-line workers at Lancaster General Hospital.

Iehle wanted to give back to the medical staff that's working directly with COVID-19 patients, including his own son, who's a registered nurse at LGH and has seen a number of his co-workers already contract the virus.

"That's one of the reasons I want to give back," Iehle said. "To show my support and honor these true heroes fighting on the front line. You don't need to have a gun in your hand to win a war. We need nurses to fight this war."