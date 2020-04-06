Experts weigh in on the impact systemic racism has on the quality of healthcare in black communities

Black people are about two times more likely to die from COVID-19 than white people in the United States, according to the CDC

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Studies show, black people face greater barriers to receive medical care compared to white people in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black men have the shortest life expectancy, black babies have the highest infant death rate, and black women have the highest maternal death rate. These trends persist despite socioeconomic status and education.

"The color of one's skin should not be a barrier to quality care," said State Sen. Lisa Boscola, as she began a Senate Democratic Policy Committee hearing on the impact COVID-19 has had on the black community.

And, as the novel coronavirus spread across the country, black people again, are facing higher death rates compared to white people.

"If we are serious in addressing the higher death rates due to COVID-19," said Argie Allen Wilson, hearing panelist and Connections Matter founder. "We must address the structural inequities at the policy level across the board and give more attention to the full human being."

The panelists ranged from doctors, therapists to community members. Yet, they are echoed the same issues, to understand COVID-19's impact on the black community, everyone should understand the systemic race issues in the country.

"Racial barriers are cloaked in the stain of racism that continue to prevent African Americans from having full and equitable access to almost every resource for their full and healthy lives," said Wilson.

The panelists said access to safe and adequate housing, employment, child care, transportation, education, healthy food, and health care all play a role in a person's health and are challenges in many black communities. When it comes to dealing with COVID-19, these barriers have an impact.

"The social and physical distancing is a privilege," said Wilson. "For many African Americans, this is not a viable option based on the nature of the communities many of us live in."