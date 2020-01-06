Swim clubs reopen to the public in York County

Employees at two facilities work around the clock to properly maintain pool areas.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pine Ridge Swim Club in Springettsbury Township opened up this weekend with some restrictions in place.

The Green Valley Swim Club in West Manchester Township stayed busy on its second weekend since reopening, after York County moved to the yellow phase.

Owners of both facilities say they are following CDC guidance for public pools, and say both guests and employees are happy to be back.

"People were happy to be here," said William Turner, Co-owner of Pine Ridge Swim Club, "They're just tired of sitting in their house. We have a lot of kids here that pay their college tuition through here. You know, this is their summer job. So it's very important that we open for a lot of people."

"It's not just important to me, it's important for all businesses to be able to open," said co-owner of Green Valley Swim Club, Russ Jacobs, "You got small business owners like myself, that their livelihood depends on being open. And if it's safe to open, then they should have the right to be able to open."