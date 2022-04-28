x
Swatara Township Police officer involved in 'reportable' crash; State Police investigating

The crash occurred at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday at 42nd and Derry Streets in Swatara Township. No one was injured, police say.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Police are investigating a "reportable accident" involving a Swatara Township Police officer that occurred Wednesday morning, the police department said Thursday

The crash occurred at 7:54 a.m. on April 27 at the intersection of 42nd and Derry Streets, police say.

No injuries were reported. 

Under department policy, any crash involving an officer must be investigated by State Police, Swatara Township Police said.

The crash was not a result of an emergency response and will be reviewed internally, according to the police department.

The identity of the officer involved was not revealed. 

