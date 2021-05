The new electric bikes will be used to help connect with the community and deter illegal dirt bikes, recently spotted on roads in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police Department added a new vehicle to its fleet on Monday, an electric motorcycle.

The new “zero bikes” are electric, so they are exhaust free, and run almost silent.

Officials with the department say the bikes will be used to engage more with the community.