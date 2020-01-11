Swatara police ask public for help to find man

Police say Robert McGill went missing around 10 a.m. when he walked away from his house on the 1400 block of Pieffers Lane. He was expected to return but never did.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department is asking the public for help to find a man who went missing Saturday morning who is suffering from mental health issues.

Police say Robert McGill went missing around 10 a.m. when he walked away from his house on the 1400 block of Pieffers Lane. He was expected to return but never did.

His friends and family have been searching the area but haven't been able to find him, according to authorities.

He also is a diabetic, according to the police.

McGill is reported to be 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.