SUV drove into York County therapy center, injuring at least one: officials

According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, an SUV drove into CPRS Therapy on Cinema Drive in Springettsbury around 4:20 p.m.
YORK, Pa. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after an SVU crashed into the storefront of a physical therapy practice in York County on Wednesday.

According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, the SUV drove into the glass front window of CPRS Therapy on Cinema Drive in Springettsbury around 4:20 p.m. 

Officials say an ambulance left the scene, heading to a local hospital, with at least one injured person inside.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash. 

York County crash video

