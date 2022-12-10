SUV drove into York County therapy center, injuring at least one: officials

According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, an SUV drove into CPRS Therapy on Cinema Drive in Springettsbury around 4:20 p.m.

YORK, Pa. — At least one person was taken to the hospital after an SVU crashed into the storefront of a physical therapy practice in York County on Wednesday.

Officials say an ambulance left the scene, heading to a local hospital, with at least one injured person inside.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.