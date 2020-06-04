Susquehanna Valley EMS provider who tested positive for coronavirus after call has advice for anyone who needs to dial 911

Blaine Gerver is one of 6 EMS workers quarantined after responding to 2 patients who later tested positive for COVID-19



A Susquehanna Valley EMS provider is speaking as he recovers at home after contracting coronavirus following a call where the patient later tested positive for COVID-19.

Blaine Gerver was among the six Susquehanna Valley EMS providers who were quarantined after they responded to two separate patients March 21 and 24. Chief Michael Fitzgibbons said Susquehanna Valley EMS was notified March 27 of the results for both patients. But, he said, neither patient was originally dispatched as a possible COVID-19 call.

“It was an elderly lady that had fallen. Just needed assistance getting back up. She presented no signs or symptoms other than weakness,” Gerver said about the call he responded to. Gerver said weakness was also in the patients' medical history.

Gerver said 911 attempts to screen patients for possible COVID-19 symptoms before EMS providers arrive. In the case of the patient Gerver and three other EMS providers responded to, he said he also asked her questions to attempt to screen her for COVID-19.

“Has anyone been sick? Have they traveled or anything? All the questions were asked and they kind of just laughed about it,” said Gerver.

But later, that patient did find out she did have coronavirus. On April 2, Gerver found out, he has also contracted COVID-19.

“It is a big deal. The unknown is the part that’s worrisome the most. Just not knowing what’s going to happen,” said Gerver.

Gerver is recovering at home while his father, whom he lives with, is in quarantine. Meantime, Gerver and other EMS workers are sharing advice for anyone who needs to call 911.

“They can help by being very honest. If they do have to call 911, being very honest with their signs and symptoms. Don’t try to hide anything,” said Gerver, who added, “we’re not going to stop and not help somebody just because they potentially have the virus. We’re going to do the best job to give you the best care no matter what.”

Gerver also reminds people who call 911 to practice social distancing so EMS workers can focus on the primary patient.

“It’s part of the job. I’m not scared to go back and I will return back as soon as I’m allowed to return back. And, I actually can’t wait to get back to help my fellow coworkers during this time,” said Gerver.

All 6 EMS workers who responded to the two separate patients who tested positive were placed on a 14-day quarantine. Meantime, Gerver said his fellow EMS workers are taking extra precautions as they continue to respond to patients across the community.

"I know a lot of us were concerned just from the get-go when this thing started showing its ugly face. a lot of us were concerned about dragging it home to our kids,” said Gerver. He added, “I know a bunch of us started to use more precautions when getting home. Stripping your uniform off outside or right inside your door and getting it washed. Getting showers right away. Things like that."

Gerver also reminds everyone to take the COVID-19 crisis seriously and to take as many precautions as they can.