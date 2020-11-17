Susquehanna Township School District schools moving to virtual learning

All district schools will reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 11, 2021

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — All Susquehanna Township School District schools will temporarily close for in-person learning beginning on Nov. 23, and students will transition to All Remote Access (ARA) the district's virtual learning model, the administration announced.

All district schools will reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 11, 2021. Parents and guardians that opted to remain virtual for the 2nd marking period will continue with ARA classes.

School officials say the decision was made based on the district’s Health and Safety Plan and School Closure Decision Matrix, which are based on guidance from the PA Department of Education (PDE) and PA Department of Health (PA DOH).

Teachers and staff will continue to report to their buildings to deliver virtual instruction for all students. Offices will remain open to serve parents, guardians and members of the community.

In addition, the district will resume meal pick up for all students. Meal distributions will begin on Friday, Nov. 20 from 4 p.m .– 6 p.m. at Susquehanna Township High School and will take place every Friday.

In addition to monitoring for symptoms, the district will begin offering on-site COVID-19 testing for all students and staff. Please click here to watch an informational video on the district’s on-site testing procedures.