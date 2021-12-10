Social media threat prompts two Central Pa. schools to close all buildings today and hold classes virtually

The school districts were notified of a social media threat late last night and have moved all their in-person classes to virtual learning as a safety precaution.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — All Susquehanna Township and Solanco School District buildings have been closed and classes will proceed virtually today, Dec. 10, due to a social media threat that came to the school districts' attention late last night.

Both schools have contacted the Susquehanna Township Police Department to investigate.

"There has been no threat of violence," the Solanco School District said in an announcement. "However, out of an abundance of caution, we want to continue to thoroughly investigate it further to fully disprove it. We put student safety first and foremost, and we appreciate your understanding."

Susquehanna School District teachers and staff will still report to their buildings to instruct virtually.

According to the Susquehanna School District, since there is a scheduled early dismissal for professional development, all middle and high school classes will end at 11 a.m. and elementary classes will end at 11:50 am.

Transportation and meals will not be provided.