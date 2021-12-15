Susquehanna Township Middle School students meet with NASA astronaut

Astronaut Hoburg, a PA native, talked about how he became an astronaut, answered students' questions, and discussed NASA's next goal of putting people on the moon.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Students at Susquehanna Township Middle School had the unique opportunity to speak with and ask questions to an astronaut this week.

Astronaut Warren "Woody" Hoburg, a Pennsylvania native, graduated with the 2017 class of NASA astronauts. He spoke with students about his path to becoming an astronaut and what his job looks like.

Hoburg told FOX43 he hopes to inspire the students to follow their passions.

“And maybe give them the little prod that they need to, for example, pursue a STEM field, whatever it might be," he said.

The students at STMS had multiple questions prepared, from how training has affected Hoburg's life, to how astronauts eat and use the bathroom in space, and what it feels like to move around in a space suit.

Along with answering students’ questions, Hoburg talked about NASA’s newest mission, Artemis, which will send humans back to the moon.

“We are going to visit multiple times, visit different landing sites, setup moon bases. I am so excited," said Hoburg. "It’s going to be just phenomenal. And this is going to happen this decade.”

The Artemis 1 mission is expected to launch in February 2022 as an unmanned test of the spacecraft. Further Artemis missions will include astronauts flying by the moon and eventually landing on it. NASA says that through this mission, they will land the first woman and the first person of color on the moon.

The astronauts for these future missions have not yet been determined, but Hoburg is excited about what the future holds.