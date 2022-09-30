Police are investigating after Glen Rock student is approached by suspicious person

The student contacted authorities after being approached by a man in a silver sedan Wednesday afternoon. Southern York Regional Police are investigating.

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — Southern York Regional Police are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred this week in downtown Glen Rock.

According to police, a man approached a high school student as the student was walking home after getting off a school bus.

The man made comments that caused the student to become concerned, police said.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the area of Hanover and Water streets, according to police.

The student contacted police and provided a description of the suspect, who approached the student in a silver four-door sedan. Police were able to obtain a photo of the suspect vehicle.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information on the vehicle or its owner is asked to contact Southern Regional Police at (717) 235-3944.

"This is a great opportunity for parents to speak with their children about what to do if they are approached by a stranger and feel unsafe," the police department said. "Let them know that they should seek immediate help by telling an adult and/or calling 911."