Police investigating 'suspicious' deaths in York

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating after two people died and three others were taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in York.

On Aug. 7 around 7:00 p.m., authorities responded to the 600 block of W. Locust St. in York for reports of multiple unconscious people.

Upon arrival, police say they found five people in need of medical attention.

Authorities say that a 48-year-old man was found dead at the scene, and a 37-year-old woman died a short time later at York Hospital. The other three people that were found unconscious are each being treated at York Hospital, as well, officials said.

Police say that the deaths are being treated as suspicious in nature, and they are investigating.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Aug. 9 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.