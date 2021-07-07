Police investigating 'suspicious death' in York

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of a woman that they are calling "suspicious."
According to the York City Police, on July 7 around 9:15 a.m., they were dispatched to the 300 block of Rose Ave. in York for a woman that had been found deceased.
Authorities said a woman, believed to be between 40-45-years-old, was found dead and an autopsy will be conducted.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the death, and anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234.