Police investigating 'suspicious death' in York

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating the death of a woman that they are calling "suspicious."

According to the York City Police, on July 7 around 9:15 a.m., they were dispatched to the 300 block of Rose Ave. in York for a woman that had been found deceased.

Authorities said a woman, believed to be between 40-45-years-old, was found dead and an autopsy will be conducted.