Police: 'Suspicious' death under investigation in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspicious death in Lancaster.

Officers performing a welfare check at a home on the 900 block of N. Lime St. this morning discovered a deceased person, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police.

Detectives from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Criminal Investigative Division and personnel from the Lancaster County Coroner’s office also responded for additional investigation.

Investigators have not yet released the deceased person's identity, or any other details about the case, but described the death as "suspicious."