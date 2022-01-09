Authorities ask for public assistance on identifying source of blood found of Cumberland County roadway

Silver Spring Township Police held a press conference on Thursday to ask the public for assistance in identifying the source of blood found on a roadway.

Example video title will go here for this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Silver Spring Township Police held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to discuss "suspicious" blood that was found on a Cumberland County road last weekend.

Authorities say on Aug. 27 around 7:15 a.m., evidence of a traumatic injury was discovered in the area of Ashburg Dr. in Silver Spring Township, after a large amount of blood was found on the roadway and grass.

Police say that the blood has tested as "almost certainly" human blood. Authorities believe whatever incident occurred likely happened between midnight and sunrise that morning.

Authorities say that they checked nearby elderly care facilities and neighbors for anyone unaccounted for or missing without any success.