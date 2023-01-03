Suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger shown pulled over by police in Indiana

The video shows suspected killer Bryan Kohberger pulled over by police in Indiana in December.

INDIANA, USA — Bryan Kohberger was pulled over twice during his trip from Idaho to Pennsylvania last December.

Indiana State Police confirmed that he was stopped on Thursday, December 15, on Interstate 70 east of Indianapolis.

The dash camera footage released Tuesday show the second time he and a passenger were pulled over.

Body camera footage then shows Kohberger behind the wheel.

Kohberger was stopped for following too closely.

The trooper let Kohberger and the passenger go with a verbal warning after learning they had been pulled over for the same thing just minutes before by officers from a sheriff's department.

Indiana State Police say at the time, there was no information on a suspect for the crime in Idaho or specific information relating to a suspected vehicle.