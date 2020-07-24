Man who died after police chase & 4-vehicle crash was wanted on a bench warrant, police said

Police said Wallace Small was a wanted man, although it's unclear if Lower Paxton Police were aware of his criminal history at the time of the traffic stop

Police have identified the man who they say fled a traffic stop in Lower Paxton Township, caused a police chase, and died when he collided with three other vehicles in Susquehanna Township.

Police said the suspect, Wallace Small, had a suspended license, a criminal history, was serving probation and was wanted on a bench warrant. However, at this time it is unclear if Lower Paxton Township officers were aware of that criminal history or warrant when they attempted to pull Small over Thursday night on traffic violations that included a turning violation.

Susquehanna Township Police claim Small didn't stop and took off at Union Deposit and East Park. Lower Paxton officers chased the vehicle.

"The Lower Paxton Police Department at one point did discontinue the pursuit," said Susquehanna Township Police Chief Rob Martin. At what time the pursuit was called off and just how many Lower Paxton Police officers were involved in the chase is unclear.

However, police said after the chase ended, Small continued to drive at a high rate of speed through a red light.

"As Mr. Small continued traveling west on Union Deposit in a reckless and aggravated manner, subsequently traveling through a steady red light at Union Deposit Road and South Progress Avenue impacted with a vehicle travelling through a green signal south bound on South Progress Avenue," said Chief Martin. "After impacting this vehicle, Mr. Small's vehicle congtinued to impact with two other vehicles resulting in a four-vehicle crash."

Small was pronounced dead at Hershey Medical Center. Police said another woman suffered a broken leg and the occupants inside two other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

"In his (Small's) vehicle we recovered three ounces of crack cocaine valued at six to eight thousand dollars for street sale, and $6,000 in cash, all one hundred dollar bills," said Chief Martin.

Susquehanna Township Police said the investigation has also revealed that Small was wanted on a Bench Warrant for Drugs from the Dauphin County Sheriff's Office and his license to drive was suspended until the year 2025. They said he was on Dauphin County Probation and was to have turned himself in for an ankle monitor in February but that he failed to show and a warrant was issued. They add, Small has a criminal history relating to drug charges and fleeing and eluding Law Enforcement.