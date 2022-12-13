x
Suspect arrested in Lancaster shooting that left 3 injured

The shooting occurred on Dec. 11, and police confirm the suspect is now in custody.

LANCASTER, Pa. — On Dec. 11, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Liberty Street at around 8 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. 

Upon arrival, two wounded victims were located and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the search for the suspect, officers discovered the third victim in a foot alley in the 400 block of Ice Ave. 

This victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The Lancaster police confirmed on Monday, Dec. 12 at 8:10 p.m. that the suspect is now in custody. 

More information regarding this incident will be released Tuesday morning during a scheduled press conference.

