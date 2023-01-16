Grab a cup o' Joe and support local businesses for the 4th annual Lebanon Valley Java Journey

Choose from 11 cafes in Lebanon County to complete the coffee crawl for a chance to win prizes.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Coffee connoisseurs can rejoice in Lebanon County!

Visit Lebanon County's 4th Annual Lebanon Valley Java Journey started on Monday, and will include 11 local cafes for any coffee lover to visit and try their unique creations.

To participate, a mug and passport can be purchased for $10 at any of the participating coffee shops.

Guests can get their passport stamped by each of the locations through March 17 and be entered to win a grand prize of a gift basket and a free midweek stay at the Londonderry Inn & Estate in Campbelltown. There will also be several runner-up prizes awarded.

Organizers said with the plethora of coffee shop chains opening up all over the area, it is important to highlight the local businesses that make the community special.

"These are the businesses that sponsor little league teams and do all the local support for the community," said Jennifer Kuzo, president of Visit Lebanon Valley. "We should all be supporting local, right?"