Supplies needed to make face masks for Millersville University students, staff

Group making face masks ask for help in protecting students and staff at the university.

A group at Millersville University wants to make sure students and essential workers who had to stay on campus are protected.

Manager of the Costume Shop at Millersville University, Priscilla Kaufhold, began to provide face masks to those who stayed behind.

She gets help from two student assistants.

In total, they made up to 300 masks.

"We're kind of all in limbo, feeling like an amoeba. Like I don't know where to go because we always had deadlines and focus," said Kaufhold, "So, this has given us a focus so having to make masks. It feels good. It totally gives us a purpose when we were kind of wallowing. So it's a good feeling."

The group says they are short on supplies.

If you are in a position to help out, here is a list of the items they need:

Clean, dense weave 100% cotton fabric (i.e., quilting fabric)

Thread - any color

1/4 inch or 1/8 inch flat or corded elastic

The materials can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Gordinier loading dock on campus.