Harrisburg coach charged in odometer scheme will return to coaching

Eric Turman, superintendent of the Harrisburg School District, shared that Calvin Everett will return to his duties as head football coach and athletic director.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Calvin Everett, the Harrisburg head football coach charged in an odometer-tampering scheme, will return to the office and the field for the coming school year.

Eric Turman, the school's superintendent, shared a message on Saturday regarding the charges filed against Everett and his return to campus:

"Dear Harrisburg School District Parents, Guardians, Students, Staff, and Community,

I am writing to inform you of the District’s internal investigation regarding a summary citation recently issued to our Athletic Director and Head Varsity Football Coach, Mr. Calvin Everett. Mr. Everett received the summary citation in relation to his association with a local car sales group that is facing charges of fraud.

While the details of this matter are confidential as they are a personnel matter, we can share with you that a summary citation is the most minor type of offense/charge in Pennsylvania, and is often referred to as a 'non-traffic citation.' It most often results in a fine, which Mr. Everett has paid in full. In Pennsylvania, a summary offense does not bar someone from employment in public schools.

After careful review of the summary citation by the District’s legal counsel and interviews with Mr. Everett, the Harrisburg School District has concluded its investigation.

We want to make it clear that we hold high professional standards for our staff, and every one of our current and new staff members must pass background checks.

Mr. Everett will resume his duties as Athletic Director on August 24, 2022, and his coaching duties on September 11, 2022. Interim coaching duties for the football team will be overseen by Assistant Coach, Mr. Shawn Lee.

Sincerely, Mr. Eric Turman, Superintendent."

Court documents show that Everett pleaded guilty to the civil penalty last Friday and paid a $1,059 fine.