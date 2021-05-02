Underdog Sports Bar & Grill in Dauphin County prepares to sell only wings Super Bowl Sunday

The sports bar & grill will do away with their normal menu and only sell chicken wings.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — When it comes to Super Bowl Sunday, there's normally three types of people; those who care about the game, those who care about the commercials, and then there are those who care about what they're going to eat.

Underdog Sports Bar & Grill is ready to feed people with their chicken wings. They are expecting to sell 40,000 chicken wings on Sunday. They will do away with their normal menu and only offer chicken wings.

They convert their kitchen and bring in extra fryers to keep up with the influx of orders. They started only offering wings on Super Bowl Sunday about five years ago. They offer more than 45 different flavors of bone in and wingless chicken wings.

