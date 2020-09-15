Police seek to identify three suspects from Dauphin County gas station burglary

Police say that two suspects entered the store, while a third remained to the rear of the building acting as a "lookout."

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking to identify three suspects that broke into and stole items from a Sunoco Gas station.

On August 26 around 4:30 a.m., authorities say the three pictured suspects forcibly entered the Sunoco Gas station in the 100 block of N. Mountain Rd. in Lower Paxton Township and stole items.

A light colored SUV was seen in the area at the time of the burglary, but authorities say its involvement is unknown.

The suspects were last seen walking northbound toward Ridgeview Dr. with the stolen property.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-558-6900.