Sunflower season officially underway at Creekside Farm in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Sunflower season has bright blooms popping up at Creekside Farm in Adams County.
The farm kicked off the season inviting people to its 10-acre field full of sunflowers on Sunday.
Visitors can cut their sunflowers and take pictures.
Farmer at Creekside Farm, Andrew Alwine, said the sunflower season allows them to teach visitors about the work behind the crops.
"It's very important for everybody to support their local farm, support the local families that live local and are your neighbors and it means a lot to us," said Alwine, "To us, it's not just a paycheck, it's a way of life. It's also great to see people supporting their local businesses and wanting to know where their food came from and keeping their money local."
Creekside Farm also offers other activities and food.
It charges $5 to enter the sunflower field.
Children 3 and under enter at no charge.