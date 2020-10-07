Summer vacation safety during COVID-19

As many people still plan to travel during the pandemic, the CDC offers tips to follow to stay healthy.

YORK, Pa. — Going on vacation is often one of the greatest aspects of summer. However, due to COVID-19, your plans probably look very different this year. AAA says road trips will be the most popular way to travel this summer. 97 percent of travelers are expected to drive somewhere, making 700 million trips between July and September. That may sound like a lot, but it's actually the biggest decline since 2009.

If you are planning on heading out on the highway, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asks that you consider these questions first:

1. Is COVID-19 spreading where you`re going?

2. Does the state or local government where you live or at your destination require you to stay home for 14 days after traveling?

If you still choose to go after considering those questions, the CDC says to remember these safety tips:

1. Wash your hands often and pack hand sanitizer for times you cant.

2. Maintain 6 feet of physical distance from others.

3. Wear some type of face covering when around others in public.

4. Pack plenty of gloves and extra masks, because making stops along the way for gas, food or bathroom breaks can put you in close contact with many other people and surfaces.