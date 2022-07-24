Adams County orchard workers fight the heat

Workers at Hollabaugh Bros. spoke out about how their days in the sun prepare them for the dreaded summer temperatures.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The sun was beating down on Adams County this weekend.

As temperatures continued to climb, Hollabaugh Bros. employees continued to work, and still with smiles on their faces.

Kenol Laurent, one of the orchard workers, does not mind the intense heat.

“We've been working like this for a long time. But it is the heat, we have to do what we have to do,” said Laurent.

Despite the optimism of their employees, owners Brad and Kay Hollabaugh make sure to take the necessary precautions in the intense summer seasons.

“We always make sure there is plenty of water. We also have big Igloo coolers in the fields and at break time they get watermelon or cantaloupe, or whatever refreshing fruits we might have,” said Kay Hollabaugh.

Brad Hollabaugh says that how the workers dress help them get accustomed to the harsh temperatures.

“If you look at the people you're going to see hats and long sleeves," said Brad Hollabaugh. This type of clothing helps protect workers from the sun, and help insulate their bodies.

Medical experts agree with the workers at Hollabaugh Bros.

Dr. Anthony Guarracino said that because the workers had chronic exposure to these intense temperatures, they have been acclimated to the heat. This in turn, added Guarracino, lowers risk of severe heat illnesses.

Temperatures may continue to climb, but the workers at Hollabaugh Bros. will still return.