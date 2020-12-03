A Dallastown father wants to raise awareness after losing his daughter to suicide

"I lost my 15 year old daughter to suicide. it was a three year battle that we were fighting," said Dorgan.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — "Some people told her to put a gun to her head and pull the trigger which unfortunately that's what happened," said Matt Dorgan.

A day that will forever be engraved in Matt Dorgan's mind.

Despite Brianna's struggles with mental health, Dorgan says his daughter was someone who would always put others first.

"Several weeks prior she even told me she wanted to graduate school and become a therapist, to help people that are dealing with the same issues that she's dealing with," said Dorgan.

Now, he's more determined than ever to fulfill that dream in her honor.

"We're holding a huge suicide awareness and prevention event with food trucks, raffles, motorcycle rides, live music, vendors and just a lot of different organizations for mental health," said Dorgan.

Bruce Norton with Families Renewed Inc., says that events like these can help spread awareness on the topic of suicide prevention.

"Even though there was a decline in suicide between 2019 and 2020, the incidents of suicidal ideation is much higher," said Bruce Norton from Families Renewed Inc.

Matt hopes that by sharing Brianna's story, other parents will be more open to talking with their kids about mental health.

"They might not like what they're hearing their kids say, but sometimes the kids need to be able to just express how they're feeling, and just vent to somebody that is not going to judge them," said Dorgan.

And though Brianna isn't here physically, Matt says her spirit remains with him through this journey.