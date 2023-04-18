Teen used stun device to escape from kidnapper, mom says

Maryland State Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in Brunswick, where the mom of a 16-year-old says a stunning device saved her daughter.

BRUNSWICK, Maryland — Maryland State Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl in Frederick County that happened Monday afternoon. Now, the 16-year-old girl's mother says a stun gun she gave to her daughter for protection may have saved her.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Knoxville Road near Brunswick at about 4:30 pm Monday, according to the teen's mother, Patricia Heffner. She said her daughter was walking to a friend’s house after school when a small black car pulled over to offer the girl a ride.

Heffner said her daughter thought the driver was a friend’s father and she reflexively got in the car, only to realize the man was a stranger.

"By the time she shut the door, she realized that it wasn’t the friend's father and he locked the doors," Heffner said. "Then he did two things to her and was making sexual comments to her and she pulled out the taser and put the alarm on.”

The driver stopped the car and the teen got out and ran, her mother said.

“I'm scared," Heffner said. "My kids aren’t allowed to go outside any more."

Maryland State Police released a description of a man they believe tried to snatch and sexually assault the teen. They described him as a bald. white man in his fifties between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 with:

Brown eyes

Medium to heavy build

Pale complexion

A mustache

A mole on the right side of his face

Police believe the man responsible was driving a small car, possibly a minivan.

According to local merchants, detectives have canvassed the area looking for security video that might offer clues. Police have not released any images.

“If anybody has Ring cameras or anything, please go back and look at them,” Heffner said.

According to Maryland law, people under 18 may not buy or possess stun devices.

Heffner said she’s the one who purchased the device. She said she’s now relieved she gave it to her 16-year-old daughter to carry it after school. She also said police never questioned her about the device.