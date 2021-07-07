Students use their summer to make lemonade for a cause

Three girls from Red Lion, PA are raising money for a great cause with their lemonade stand.

RED LION, Pa. — On a hot summer day, what’s more refreshing than a glass of cold lemonade?

For three young students in Red Lion, PA they're dishing out traditional & pink lemonades in the hot summer sun - but it's all for a boy named Dakota.

"Dakota is a 12-year-old boy who has a brain tumor and we're trying to raise money for him & his family," Angelina, age 11, told FOX43 today.

Dakota, an avid soccer player & Red Lion student, is suffering from a brain tumor called, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) which is highly aggressive. The funds raised from the stand are going to help his family with medical expenses and surgery.

The three girls running the stand; Angelina, Bridget and Zadiee who call themselves the "sweet and sour sisters," have never met Dakota in person, but felt that they just had to do something to help if they could.

“We’re trying to reach a thousand dollars to give to his family and to help out with him,” Bridget said while pouring glasses of pink lemonade.

So far, in just two days the girls have already raised more than $1,300, but that isn't stopping their enthusiasm and creativity.

"We’re making a scrapbook for him – that’s why we have the poster – we wrote a little saying on it so the community can write on it...its like a big card for him so he knows everyone is helping.”

Zadiee said they've seen many people come to the stand with generous donations and even had some repeat customers, though they're selling their treats for just $1.