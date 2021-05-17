York Tech students take part in Community Emergency Response Team training

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fifteen Juniors at York County Technical School got some hands on training during a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) field exercise training.
The training took place at York Fire School in Manchester Township.
Some of the exercises included treating open wounds, search and rescues, and fire suppression training.
Many of the students who participated plan to continue their education in a medical related field when they graduate, and some want to enter the workforce as an EMT.