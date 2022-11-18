Students and Marines have a shopping spree for Toys for Tots

Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Dauphin County hosted Marines Toys for Tots and local students for a holiday shopping spree for families in need.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Dauphin County partnered with United States Marines Toys for Tots to help out kids in need.

Ollie's opened its doors a little earlier Friday morning for the local elementary students...for a toy shopping spree.

Each student received $1,000 and partnered with one of the Marines to shop for toys and other items for families in need.

"Its something you dream about in a shopping spree," said Major Christopher Kenney from the Harrisburg Marine Reserve Center. "Some of the toys goes toward the students and their siblings, but most will go to our Toys for Tots campaign.”

Fifteen students filled multiple shopping carts. Organizers said the students will also learn about shopping on a budget, giving back to their community and will choose toys for other kids who may not have a holiday this year because of inflation.

For many students, the toy shopping spree was a lasting experience for how they look at the holidays.