High school students learn the basics of crime scene investigation through a Harrisburg University camp

The summer program introduces students to forensic science through guest speakers along with hands-on and experiential learning.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — High school students in Dauphin County got to learn the basics of crime scene investigation on Monday.

The Forensic Investigations Camp, hosted by Harrisburg University, allowed students to process evidence from a mock crime scene. The students learned how to properly identify, document, and preserve physical evidence.

Officials say they hope to inspire the next generation to take up a career in forensics.

"The goal of this program is to get students excited about forensic science. We want them to have hands-on activities," said Carrie Wise, a Lecturer of Forensic Science at Harrisburg University.