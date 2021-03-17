'This is personal': Students, faculty speak out on proposed consolidation which would impact 6 state universities in PA

Consolidation has been marketed as a cost-saving measure. If one or more universities struggles financially, the system struggles, according to PASSHE.

Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education or PASSHE is considering a consolidation of six state universities in an effort to save costs.

While the consolidation would directly involve 6 state universities, PASSHE says it would impact all 14 state universities in the system. As a single corporate structure, if one or more universities struggles financially, the system struggles, according to PASSHE.

Chancellor Dan Greenstein has said enrollments across the system have dipped by 30%.

As for the universities which would be impacted: There are talks of consolidating Clarion University, California University of PA, and Edinboro University. A second consolidation would encompass some of the state schools in the northeast, including, Mansfield, Lock Haven, and Bloomsburg universities.

PASSHE is calling it an integration. According to its website: "We are developing a plan by which some universities could combine their operations and academic programming to affordably and sustainably expand student opportunities. Combination would entail integrating universities into a single accredited entity with a unified leadership team, a single faculty and staff, a single academic program array, a unified enrollment strategy, and a single budget—all while respecting local institutional identity."

PASSHE says it's an important part of a "System Redesign." It states integrations prevent university closures. According to its website, "To do nothing would potentially endanger the universities financially and severely reduce academic opportunities."

However, many stakeholders believe consolidation will endanger the institutions and the communities in which they exist. They believe consolidation will lead to a dip in campus culture, it will financially impact businesses in the universities' communities, and it will leave many faculty jobless during an already tumultuous economic time.

They have said Chancellor Greenstein's plan will "gut" the institutions and their host communities.

Stakeholders say programs, jobs, and opportunities for students are already being eliminated. According to SaveOurStateSchools.org, the Journalism Program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania will be eliminated as a result. They say Chancellor Greenstein has eliminated the library at Cheyney University, which is the nation’s oldest historically Black university.

There are also concerns that some classes will be moved online, which means less face-to-face contact which students say they depend on for learning.

An implementation plan is being presented in April to the Board of Governors. There will be a public comment period of 60 days during which PASSHE will host multiple hearings for people to attend. Additionally, quarterly updates to committees in the General Assembly are taking place. The Board may give final approval of potential integrations as soon as July 2021.

You can read more about PASSHE's "system redesign" here.