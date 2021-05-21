York County second-grade student designs police car that spreads love and happiness

Second-grade students at Yorkshire Elementary School were invited to submit original designs for a police car.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Springettsbury Township Police Department unveiled the winner of their student-designed vehicle contest on Friday.

Second-grade students at Yorkshire Elementary School were invited to submit original designs for a police car with the winning design printed on vinal wrap and applied to the car.

Tuleya McGovern, the contest winner said she wanted her design to spread love and happiness.

"The police car drives all around town and people could see it. The heart was supposed to represent the love and the rays of love come down on the Earth," said McGovern.

Brain Wilbur, lieutenant of the Springsbury Township Police Department said having is critical.

"The world does need some love, it needs some Grace and understanding and what better message to have on the side of a police car," said Wilbur.

The rest of McGovern's second-grade class was there to see the new police car.