Fire in Lebanon County severely damages home and sends one to the hospital

Seven people have also been displaced and were assisted by the Red Cross.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A late night fire in North Londonderry Township has caused "severe damages" to a home and has sent one person to the hospital, according to officials.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, the Citizen's Fire Company No. 1 of Palmyra were dispatched to a structure fire on the 1000 block of East Main Street in Lebanon County.

The building was occupied by seven people at the time of the fire, all of which were displaced and assisted by Red Cross, according to the fire company.

One female resident was transported to Hershey Medical Center due to injuries. The status of the patient is not known at this time, the fire company stated.

The fire was under control in about an hour, but the 1100 square foot home is severely damaged, firefighters confirm.

This incident is currently under investigation by the State Police Fire Marshall.

Structure fire in Lebanon County 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7