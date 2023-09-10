Increasing amount of Union Auto Workers walk out on strike

Union Auto Workers with the company Mack Truck have walked out after failed negotiations with the company.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, thousands of union auto workers took to the streets in Dauphin County after failed negotiations with the company Mack Trucks. The strike began after Union Auto Workers members voted against a tentative agreement with their employer.

“This is our second time going around, we’re just doing what we need to do,” said Victor Martinez, the alternative chairperson for Mack Truck’s Remanufacturing Center in Swatara Township.

More than 4,000 united UAW members from Mack Truck took to the streets in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Florida, after 73% of workers voted against a tentative agreement proposed by the company.

“I wasn’t shocked with what the company was offering, and we all have to stand up for our rights and so we decided to walk out,” Martinez said.

Strikers are fighting for cost-of-living adjustments.

“We definitely want COLA (cost of living adjustments) because inflation just keeps going up, our wages aren’t, we want to keep our same benefits, we work hard for those benefits and a lot of our families need those benefits,” Martinez said.

In a statement from Mack Truck President Stephen Roy, he says in part:

“We are surprised and disappointed that the UAW has chosen to strike, which we feel is unnecessary... We clearly demonstrated our commitment to good faith bargaining by arriving at a tentative agreement that was endorsed by both the international UAW and the UAW Mack Truck Council. We are committed to the collective bargaining process and remain confident that we will be able to arrive at an agreement that delivers competitive wages and benefits for our employees and their families... We look forward to returning to negotiations as soon as possible.”

But Martinez is skeptical.

“I guess they feel that we do not deserve it, but we will stay out here and fight.”

More than 25,000 UAW members were already on strike nationwide against the big three automakers, including General Motors, Stellantis (formerly Chrysler), and Ford. That number now exceeds 30,000 with the Mack Truck strikers.