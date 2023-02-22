A program in Columbia is helping to curb the feral cat population

Started in 2022, the Columbia Cat Action Team (CCAT) tries to decrease the feral cat population by trapping, spaying/neutering, and returning them to the wild.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A group of volunteers in Lancaster County is working to curb the feral cat population throughout the streets of Columbia.

They call themselves the Columbia Cat Action Team (CCAT). The group started back in 2022 and is funded by the Borough of Columbia.

Alan Landsman was one of the first volunteers to sign up, and now he leads the team's effort. Landsman said his team is making a significant impact on local stray feral cats in the community.

When CCAT started, Landsman said there were around 1,000 local feral cats in the borough. Through the volunteers efforts, Landsman said, they are dwindling that number and keeping the population at bay.

Landsman said that his team uses humane and ethical practices to do this.

First, the team use cages to trap the feral cats. Once trapped, the cats are then sent to shelters in the area. These shelters include the York SPCA, the Columbia Animal Shelter or the Lancaster SPCA. There, the cats are either spayed or neutered.

Depending on the cats condition, the CCAT will keep them at the shelter or release them where they were caught.

Landsman said that they are always looking to grow their team. On March 8 at 5:30 p.m., CCAT will hold their next meeting at the National Watch and Clock Museum.