Lancaster County police encourage St. Patrick's Day revelers to 'Decide to Ride' next weekend

The "Decide to Ride" campaign lets you scan a QR code to add a $20 voucher to your Uber account, good for pick up or drop off in four central Pa. counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

STRASBURG, Pa. — A Lancaster County police department is reminding revelers ahead of next week's St. Patrick's Day celebrations to make sure they have a plan to get home safely after lifting a few pints.

The Strasburg Borough Police Department announced Wednesday that it will participate in the Decide to Ride Campaign, which encourages everyone to enjoy alcohol responsibly, to give people the option to "Decide to Ride" with Uber.

The campaign, created in a partnership between Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Uber, is a first of its kind coalition to end drunk driving.

To participate, just scan the QR code on the photo above and follow the instructions to add a $20 voucher to your Uber account.

The vouchers are good to pick up or drop off within York, Lancaster, Cumberland and Lebanon Counties through the St. Patrick's Day weekend (March 17-19).