Police: Two charged in connection to Strang Cemetery vandalism

Pennsylvania State Police have charged two in connection to the Strang Cemetery vandalism that caused over $10,000 in damages.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say they will charge John Joseph Younger and a juvenile in connection to the vandalism at Strang Cemetery in Guilford Township.

Both individuals admitted to their involvement with the cemetery in an interview with Pennsylvania State Police.

On January 31, 2020, Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Strang Cemetery where they spoke with the cemetery caretaker and learned that about 100 tombstones were knocked over or damaged and around 72 light posts were vandalized.

Police said the estimated cost of the damage was $10,021.

Pennsylvania State Police would like to thank members of the community for its efforts in repairing the cemetery and cooperation with this investigation.

Strang Cemetery is accepting donations to help pay for the work.

Checks can be mailed to:

Strang Cemetery

P.O. Box 128

South Mountain, PA 17261