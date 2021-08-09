Residents continue to clean up damage from last week's storm as another storm is expected to come through Central Pa

Storms expected Wednesday night as residents continue to deal with damage from previous storm

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The remnants of Tropical Depression Ida left Central Pennsylvania with a lot of flooding and damage, and some areas are still recovering a week later.

Water levels are still high in some places. Power lines on the streets in others. Some roads remain closed due to downed trees and branches.

Ember Curry, of Dover, York County, has to deal with one of those downed trees.

“It fell across the road and it took all the power lines down," said Curry.

Met-Ed was able to remove a portion of the tree while restoring power.

However the tree is still blocking his driveway, so no one can drive in or out of his home.

“I’ve been trying to get a hold of PennDOT, the township and other local authorities to see what their plan is to remove the tree," said Curry.

He says he’s concerned about the prospect of more bad weather.

“With more rain and the ground being saturated, it sets itself up to more trees coming down and falling across the road," Curry said. "Because the road gets real slippery and gets wet, and I’ve been down and seen people travel too fast and they slide on the curve there and hit the guardrail. It’s happened a few times."

PennDOT says they are not worried about the current forecast.

“Of course with weather, things can change and can be volatile," said David Thompson of PennDOT. "We’ll be keeping an eye on things and monitoring things as we go but we really don’t have any concerns with what’s forecasted right now."